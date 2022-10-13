Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Karnataka's Bommagondanahalli on 36th day

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumed the Bharat Jodo march' from Bommagondanahalli in Karnataka's Chitradurga on its 36th day on Thursday.

Rahul Gandhi has been leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra since September 7 aiming to cover the distance of 3,500 km from Kanniyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir.

So far, the convoy has covered a distance of 925 km.

Today, the Padyatra began from BG Kere Underpass in Bommagondanahalli at 6.30 am and will observe its first halt in Konsagrara at 11 am. After resuming the march around 4 pm, the padayatra is scheduled to take another break at KEB Circle in Molakalmuru. It will night stay at a Ground near New Hotel Amrutha and Lodge in Chitradurag's Rampura.

Karnataka Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and State Congress chief DK Shivkumar were also present with Rahul during the Karnataka leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on its 35th day on Wednesday.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivkumar also wore a t-shirt highlighting the 'unemployment' problems during the Karnataka leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra during the yatra.

The Congress leader wore a bright red coloured t-shirt with yellow text- symbolically signifying Kannada colours- highlighting the unemployment problem while walking alongside Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the 35th day of the Yatra.

"Youth need jobs, not empty promises", a message, written on DK Shivkumar's t-shirt in the Kannada language.

The State Congress chief also accused the BJP government of failing to tame the rising unemployment in Karnataka.

While taking a dig out at the Centre, DK Shivkumar said, "It is our responsibility to stand accountable with the promises we make to our youth who repose their faith in us believing that we would take care of their future and utilize their potential".

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with 40 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates who are part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra will cast their vote for the party presidential election at the campsite as a special booth will be established for them to take part in the polls.

The voting for the Congress presidential elections is scheduled to be held on October 17 and the padayatra will take a break for a day for voting.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh clearly stated that the voters only need an ID card for exercising their franchise.

All the arrangements have been made at the travel camp for their voting in the election of Congress President.

The Central Election Authority, headed by senior party leader Madhusudan Mistry, will oversee the voting, a notification of which was issued on September 22.

( With inputs from ANI )

