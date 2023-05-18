Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajiv Gandhi memorial in Sriperumbudur; first time on former PM's death anniversary

By ANI | Published: May 18, 2023 06:31 PM 2023-05-18T18:31:11+5:30 2023-05-18T18:35:02+5:30

New Delhi [India], May 18 : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit his late father Rajiv Gandhi's memorial in ...

Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajiv Gandhi memorial in Sriperumbudur; first time on former PM's death anniversary | Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajiv Gandhi memorial in Sriperumbudur; first time on former PM's death anniversary

Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajiv Gandhi memorial in Sriperumbudur; first time on former PM's death anniversary

Next

New Delhi [India], May 18 : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit his late father Rajiv Gandhi's memorial in Sriperumbudur of Tamil Nadu on May 21, for the very first time on the former Prime Minister's death anniversary, said the party sources on Thursday.

Earlier, Rahul had visited the memorial on September 7 for the first time ahead of the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

The former prime minister was assassinated by a woman suicide bomber named Dhanu at a poll rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on the night of May 21, 1991. The blast killed at least 13 people and over 40 were injured.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Sriperumbudur Rahul Gandhi congress Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Congress Party Karnataka Congress New Delhi Nationalist Congress Party Of Sharad Pawar State Congress Goa Congress Rashtriya Janata Dal Congress Nationalist Congress Party