Rahul Gandhi will contest from Amethi, says UP Congress chief Ajay Rai

Lucknow, Aug 18 Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Friday said.

Rahul, who had been representing the Amethi Lok Sabha seat since 2004, suffered a shocking defeat in the Gandhi bastion in 2019 when he lost to BJP’s Smriti Irani.

While Rahul polled 4,12,867 votes, Smriti Irani ended-up with 4,67,598 votes.

Rai also said that if Priyanka Gandhi decides to fight the polls from Varanasi, each and every Congress worker will work for her.

Ajay Rai was the Congress candidate in Varanasi both during 2014 and 2019 election and lost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rai was appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday.

Taking a dig at Smriti Irani, the UP Congress chief asked Smriti Irani what happened to her promise of providing sugar at the rate of Rs 13 to the people of Amethi.

