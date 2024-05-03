Rahul Gandhi's Nomination For Lok Sabha Polls Likely To Be From Raebareli

Rahul Gandhi will likely file his Lok Sabha elections' nomination documents from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli. The Congress hasn't yet announced its candidates for Amethi and Rae Bareli. The last date for the filing of nomination papers for the two constituencies is May 3, Friday.

The two seats, which used to be the Gandhi family's strongholds, will go to polls on May 20.The Rae Bareli seat was vacated by Sonia Gandhi after she became a member of the Rajya Sabha earlier this year. Rahul Gandhi is already contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Kerala's Wayanad district.

Sonia Gandhi represented Rae Bareli between 2004 and 2024. She won the Lok Sabha polls in Amethi in 1999.The Congress is contesting 17 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Its ally, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party is contesting 63 seats.