Rahul questioning: Cong leaders protest in Lucknow

Lucknow, June 13 Several Congress leaders were taken into custody here on Monday when they attempted to march to the ED office in support of Rahul Gandhi, who is being questioned by ED officials in Delhi regarding the National Herald case.

Senior party leaders Aradhana Mishra Mona and Naseemuddin Siddiqui were placed under house arrest early on Monday morning.

Other party leaders were stopped by the police when they attempted to march to the ED office. As the police prevented them, a mild scuffle ensued after which some party workers sat down on the road and had to be physically taken to the police van.

Party spokesman Anshu Awasthi said that a large number of party workers had been detained. He alleged that they were being denied their democratic right to protest.

Some party leaders, however, managed to reach the ED office directly and staged a dharna before they were taken away.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor