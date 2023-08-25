Rahul repeatedly making baseless statements: BJP

New Delhi, Aug 25 The BJP on Friday slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi after he took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra over alleged Chinese incursions saying Gandhi is repeatedly making baseless statements.

Earlier in the day, the Congress MP at a public meeting in Kargil said “Every person in Ladakh knows that China has taken the land of India and the Prime Minister is not ready to speak.’’

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “I am not able to understand why Rahul Gandhi ji has so much love for China. Is this in favour of the aid that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation got ? He is again and again ready to argue with the Indian government. He is repeatedly making baseless statements. He is unrestrained.”

Referring to the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre, he said, “What was the relationship with China with their government? What is the relationship with our government ? We want to clarify that under the leadership of Narendra Modi after our government rode to power (at Centre), a think tank from Beijing in 2020, had said China is passing through its worst diplomatic isolation post Tiananmen Square.’’

"During Doklam, the food he had with the Chinese ambassador, he did not tell, the photo came from there. Your habit of repeatedly asking (the government). What is the reason behind this ? It should be made clear,” he

said.

Reminding Gandhi of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Trivedi said, “Nehru during his time supplied rice to Chinese forces. There was love for China during that time also which continues even today."

He also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the government has achieved unprecedented success on all fronts, including diplomacy.

--IANS

