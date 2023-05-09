Raj Cong in-charge to soon hold meeting with warring leaders in Delhi

New Delhi, May 9 Even as Rajasthan's former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot saying that his leader was Vasundhara Raje and not Sonia Gandhi, party state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has decided to call a meeting of the state leaders in the national capital, sources said.

According to the sources, the date of the meeting will be finalised soon.

The source said that Randhawa is waiting for the party's top leadership to return from Karnataka to discuss the Rajasthan crisis.

The source also said that Randhawa has asked the senior leadership of Rajasthan and all the general secretaries and secretaries to attend the Delhi meeting.

The decision to hold the meeting in Delhi comes on a day when Pilot launched a tirade against Gehlot in Jaipur and also when former party chief Rahul Gandhi is in the state to participate in a training programme with the party workers.

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, Pilot said, "This fact has become clear from the speech of the Chief Minister, which he delivered the day before yesterday in Dholpur."

Pilot raised questions on Gehlot's statement "that praised BJP leaders, but tarnished the image of the party's own MPs and MLAs".

On Sunday, Gehlot said that former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and two BJP leaders, namely Kailash Meghwal and Shobharani Kushwaha, helped him in saving his government.

Speaking on Gehlot's statement, Pilot said, "Gehlot should explain why there are two faces to his statement. If he says that BJP was trying to topple the government and on the other side, he says that Raje was trying to save his government, then what does he want to say."

He alao said that he will start his 'Jan sangharsh padyatra' from Ajmer to Jaipur on May 11 to highlight the issue of corruption and listen to the issues faced by the people of the state.

