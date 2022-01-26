Raj Guv lays foundation for Constitution Park at Raj Bhavan

Jaipur, Jan 26 On the occasion of the countrys 73rd Republic Day, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra laid the foundation stone for the construction of a Constitution Park at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi were also present on the occasion.

Architect Anoop Bartaria apprised the three on the proposed features of the Constitution Park.

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi with a spinning wheel being built by the Jaipur Development Authority will be displayed at the Constitution Park as a special attraction.

In another gallery, the idol of Maharana Pratap and his horse Chetak will be displayed. A statue of Swami Vivekananda will also be installed at the park.

To commemorate the Indian Constitution and the historical events associated with it, 45 crafts will be displayed at the Constitution Park.

Important historical events related to the constitution of the Constitution Committee, the making and implementation of the Constitution and the proceedings in this regard in the Parliament will also be brought to life at the Constitution Park through paintings and sculptures.

