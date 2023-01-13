Raj Guv's attack on Gehlot govt sparks fresh row

Jaipur, Jan 13 Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra's veiled attack on Gehlot government for continuing Assembly session without proroguing it ever since the Pilot rebellion, has triggered a fresh tussle.

During the Sachin Pilot camp's rebellion, there was a dispute between the government and the Raj Bhavan over the convening of the Assembly session in July 2020.

Chief Minister Gehlot had staged a sit-in at the Raj Bhavan along with supporting MLAs. Following a few discussions, the approval to call the Assembly session was given.

After the incident, instead of proroguing the Assembly session, it is continuing.

As per convention, the Assembly is prorogued after its session. However, as the session continues without proroguing, the Governor on Thursday said that a practice of calling the Assembly Session directly without proroguing the House is dangerous for a democratic system.

The power to summon the Assembly session on the recommendation of the state government is vested with the Governor, Mishra said while addressing valedictory session of the 83rd All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC) here. "Due to this, legislators do not get additional opportunities for the prescribed number of questions and constitutional procedure.

"There is a need to pay serious attention to the formal prorogation of the Legislative Assemblies and the convening of a new session." On delay in clearing and forwarding new bills (amendment bills too) of the state government to the Central government," Mishra said.

"The Governor is not a person. He is a constitutional body. When he is satisfied on the constitutional grounds that the ordinance is justified, then only he gives approval to it." This attack on the Gehlot government in an election year has raised many eyebrows. "Let' wait and watch....there might be some fresh confrontations coming in election year," he added.

Meanwhile, the next Assembly session is starting from January 23 wherein a budget will be passed in this session.

Pilot has announced his back to back tours from January 16-20 and there is a party's chintan camp also scheduled for January 16 and 17. So the political temperature is expected to soar, party sources said.

