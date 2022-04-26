Raj minister takes dig at PK, says 'leadership needs Chanakya, not businessman'

Jaipur, April 26 With ace poll strategist Prashant Kishor declining Congress' offer to join the party on Tuesday, a tweet by a Rajasthan minister, considered close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, seems to be ruffling a few feathers in the political circles of the state.

Subhash Garg from the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), an ally of the ruling Congress in Rajasthan, termed Kishor as a businessman in his tweet, trying to drive home his point that workers make an organisation strong, not an advisor.

"Only leadership and workers can make an organisation strong and powerful, not advisors or service providers. Leadership needs Chanakya, not a businessman," Garg tweeted on Tuesday morning, well before the Congress announced Kishor's decision to decline the party's offer.

Garg's tweet is drawing a myriad of response from the netizens, who are tweeting in support of Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

One social media user said, "He should also write that no organisation will be strong until it gives fruits to those who work hard. The bitter truth is that the government of Rajasthan has been formed only with the hard work of @SachinPilot."

Meanwhile, a Congress worker said that the statement by a Rajasthan minister, who's considered to be close to Ashok Gehlot, makes it clear that seniors in the party had reservations about inducting Kishor into the Congress fold.

Earlier, senior Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, had said: "We started preparing for the Assembly polls six months back, and we are not dependent on PK."

