Raj Police yet to arrest Cong MLA's son in minor's rape case

Jaipur, March 28 Rajasthan Police have yet to make an arrest in the gang-rape case of a minor in which five persons including Congress MLA's son are accused.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has urged the director general of police (DGP), Rajasthan to provide security to the family of the 15-year-old rape survivor who had lodged a case at Mandawar police station of Dausa.

Till late Monday evening, the police were yet to make any arrest in the matter.

The NCW has written to Rajasthan DGP M.L. Lathar that reads, "The commission has sought safety for the victim and arrest of all the accused at the earliest. The victim must also be provided with counselling. The commission has also directed the DGP to send detailed information about the measures taken by the Rajasthan police to curb such crimes. The action taken must be intimated to the commission within three days."

Earlier on Sunday, SP Anil Kumar confirmed that the police team has started an investigation and completed the medical examination of the victim.

The victim's uncle on Friday lodged a complaint against five accused including Congress MLA's son on charges of gang-raping, extortion and blackmailing. Those booked include Vivek Sharma, Netram and Deepak Meena, son of Rajgarjh Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena.

Meanwhile, the MLA has denied charges and termed it a political conspiracy against him.

