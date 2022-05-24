Rajasthan CM approves e-vehicle policy

Jaipur, May 24 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday approved the Rajasthan Electric Vehicle Policy (REVP).

To incentivise the purchase of such vehicles, an additional budget provision of Rs 40 crore has been approved for the proposed lumpsum contribution and SGST recharge.

With the implementation of this policy, the pollution caused by diesel-petrol vehicles in the state will come down, officials said.

The Chief Minister had announced the introduction of Electric Vehicle Policy in the budget of the year 2019-20.

He had said that the state government was committed to encouraging the operation of all types of e-vehicles.

The government has announced to reimburse Rs 5,000 to 10,000 SGST amount per vehicle for two wheelers and Rs 10,000 to 20,000 to three wheelers, according to battery capacity.

E-vehicles have also been kept out of the purview of Motor Vehicle Tax in the state.

In the new policy, a provision has been made to make all types of recharge to e-vehicle sellers within seven days.

