Rajasthan CM Gehlot says govt taking action in paper leak case

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while speaking on the second day of Chintan Shivir on Tuesday, said his government was taking action against the perpetrators in the paper leak case.

Gehlot dismissed allegations of involvement of any officer in the recent grade-2 teacher recruitment examination paper leak case and said that strict action is being taken against the gang that was involved in the paper leak case.

Earlier on Monday, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot sought a strict investigation into the paper leak and said in a press interaction, "I am saddened and in anguish when I get to know of such incidents. Repeated paper leaks compromise the future of the youth. It doesn't matter who the criminal is, a strict investigation should be conducted to stop such recurring paper leaks."

Gehlot while answering the Congress leader asking the state government to take action against paper leak mastermind said, "We have taken the action on perpetrators and mastermind in paper leak case, leaders should tell the name (in paper leak case), we'll take action against them and won't spare them."

Gehlot also attacked the opposition and said that the BJP is misleading the public and spreading rumours against the government.

"We have arrested many people, debarred the candidates and teachers, bulldozed houses and have done everything regarding the case. Rajasthan is the only state where officials were dismissed and stringent action was taken pertaining to the paper leak case. What else can a government can do...The opposition doesn't see what's happening in UP, and other states. It's misleading people," he added.

"3.5 people are getting jobs, the credit of which is not given. BJP is deliberately misleading the public, making false allegations, taking false names of officers' involvement in the case. We have achieved promises we made 4 years ago in the public manifesto," Gehlot said while attacking BJP.

Ahead of the state assembly elections, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok-Gehlot on Monday chaired the two-day Chintan Shivir in Jaipur.

All Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State attended the Chintan Shivir, chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Ministers of Education, Medical, Agriculture, and Animal Husbandry gave detailed presentations of their Departments and discussed the roadmap.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor