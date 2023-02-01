Rajasthan left disappointed by Union Budget: Beniwal

Jaipur, Feb 1 Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal on Wednesday termed the Union Budget 2023-24 an illusion of figures and said that Rajasthan has been left disappointed.

Beniwal, who is also the Nagaur MP, said that the expectations related to the state of Rajasthan have been ignored by the Centre. He said that the government is talking about promotion of millets, which is a good thing, but bajra, which is one of the highest quality grains among millet, is not even being procured at MSP!

He said that nothing was mentioned in the budget about farmer loan waiver, making law on MSP and making a permanent road map for employment.

Beniwal also said that Karnataka was given a special package for drought while no announcement was made for eastern Rajasthan, and no announcement was made in the budget on other issues including declaring the canal project as a national project.

Demanding a caste census, Beniwal also said that the rebate on income tax which has been increased from Rs 5 to Rs 7 lakh, under the new tax regime, should be increased to Rs 10 lakh.

