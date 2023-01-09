Rajasthan MP Rathore demands CBI probe in paper leak case

Jaipur, Jan 9 Rajasthan MP Rajyavardhan Rathore on Monday criticised the state government for patting its own back after razing down a coaching centre being run by teacher paper leak gang.

Rathore said: "Today the Rajasthan government is doing a new drama by patting its back for running bulldozers in Rajasthan. It is speaking sheer lies when it says that it demolished the building of the accused that too after sixteen paper leaks, this is because the person whose building has collapsed is someone else.

"The accused had only taken that building on rent, and he is a small fish. The Rajasthan government is giving protection to the big people in the copycat mafia. Why doesn't the Rajasthan government allow the CBI to get the investigation done."

"When the RBSE Board Chairperson D.P. Jaloli was caught earlier in another paper leak case, he had clearly said that if you catch me, big names will come to the fore, but he has been given a free hand. If a CBI inquiry is ordered, the reality will come out," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor