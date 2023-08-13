Rajasthan: State President of Karni Sena shot at in Udaipur

Jaipur, Aug 13 State President of Shri Rajput Karni Sena State President Bhanwar Singh Saladia was shot at in Udaipur on Sunday.

The incident took place at Bhupal Nobles (BN) University. He was shot in his waist and was rushed to the hospital.

A programme was being organised in the university and Saladia was invited as guest. However, a person identified as Digvijay Singh shot at the Karni president following which the people got hold of the accused and thrashed him. He was then handed over to the police.

The accused was also present in the program. Reportedly, the accused was former district president of Karni Sena and there were differences between Digvijay Singh and Bhanwar Singh.

Digvijay Singh was Udaipur District President of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena and was removed from the post four months ago.

Udaipur SP Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav said that the accused Digvijay was removed from the post of district president due to a mutual dispute.

“There was a dispute between them after his removal. Investigation is on to find out if there are some other reasons behind the act,” he officials.

