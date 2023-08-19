Rajinikanth meets UP Governor Anandiben Patel ahead of ‘Jailer’ screening in Lucknow

Mumbai, Aug 19 Ahead of the screening of his blockbuster film ‘Jailer’ in Lucknow, superstar Rajinikanth met the Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel.

Rajinikanth visited the Rajbhavan on Saturday to pay a visit to her, the pictures of which have been shared on the official handle of Governor Of Uttar Pradesh on X, formerly called Twitter.

The caption in Hindi read: “Pradesh ki Rajyapal shrimati Anandiben Patel se aaj Raj Bhavan main prasidh abhineta va nirdeshak shree Rajinikanth ne shishtachar bhent ki.”

In the first picture, the superstar, dressed in a blue T-shirt and black pants, can be seen gifting flowers to the Governor. The second image features the two having a conversation.

After Lucknow, Rajnikanth will reportedly visit Ayodhya.

Prior to this, the actor was seen in Ranchi as he visited the Rajrappa temple and even met the Governor of Jharkhand.

His latest film ‘Jailer’ is creating waves at the box-office.

On August 17, the film's eight-day total collection stood at Rs 235.65 crore in India.

It earned Rs 9 crore on Day 9. The India collection of 'Jailer' now stands at Rs 244.85 crore.

Jailer is an action thriller film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon and Yogi

Babu in supporting roles.

