Rajnath Singh remembers Kalyan Singh on his birth anniversary

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday remembered former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh on his birth anniversary and called him a "main pillar of Indian politics".

"I bow to former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. He was a main pillar of Indian politics not only in Uttar Pradesh. He worked lifelong for the welfare of the poor, farmers and backward classes. My heartfelt tribute to him," Rajnath Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Recalling the days of his presidentship of the Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP, Singh also shared a picture of him with Kalyan Singh in front of the Rashtrapati Bhawan in 1997.

"I had a long experience working with him. Sharing an old picture with you all," he wrote on a social media platform.

Kalyan Singh passed away on August 21, 2021, at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, due to sepsis and multi-organ failure.

A two-time Chief Minister (June 1991 to December 1992 and September 1997 to November 1999), Kalyan Singh also served as Governor of Rajasthan (2014-2019). Singh also held various organisational posts in the BJP, both at the state and the central level.

( With inputs from ANI )

