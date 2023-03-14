Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari makes global appeal for gender parity in Bahrain

Jaipur, March 14 Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari on Tuesday made a global appeal for gender parity in high-level international bodies.

She said there was not enough women representation even in the United Nation General Assembly.

Diya Kumari was speaking at the 146th Assembly meeting at Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Bahrain. She is a member of the Standing Committee on UN Affairs.

Elaborating further, the Rajsamand MP said that today women belong to all places where decisions are being made. Empowerment of women and including them in decision-making is the most effective way to ensure equitable and sustainable development across the globe.

She further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India has moved women empowerment to the phase of women led development. Here, the women lead the development process rather than being the passive recipients. She said that it was her firm belief that gender equality cannot be achieved without bringing changes in attitudes, mindsets, institutions and legal framework.

As Parliamentar, she said that the Government across the global should have a workforce that reflects gender balance. The MP also highlighted that the Parliamentar should have more involvement in the submission of the Voluntary National Review (VNRs) by their respective countries.

She also urged that the parliaments of different countries to share the best practices, which help the involvement of the parliamentar so that others can also follow and replicate.

