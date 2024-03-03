Rameshwaram Blast: Siddaramaiah Urges Opposition to Avoid Politicizing

Many people were injured at Bengaluru's most popular Rameshwaram Café’s improvised explosive device (IED) blast on Friday. It would have been more serious if it had exploded horizontally or sideways. It would have brought more people in contact with the nuts and nails, and the intensity of the blast would have been fatal.” Stated by the Home Minister of Karnataka Dr. G Parameshwara today while speaking with the media.

It is to be recalled that the nuts and nails inside the IED had hit the roof at the time of the explosion. He said that the police had identified the culprit behind the Rameshwaram Cafe blast and he would be nabbed soon. It might take a day or two but we will catch him, Parameshwara said “I saw bolts and nails there. They all went up. If they had gone off horizontally then many people would have gotten hurt. It could have caused more deaths too...” He further said at this time it is not possible to conclude any specific organization’s involvement in this blast. During the inspection, the explosive materials, detonator, and batteries used in the Mangalore cooker blast case and the Rameswaram cafe blast were found to be similar, the investigation was also conducted in this direction but we cannot conclude any specific organization’s involvement.

After meeting with the police officials, Parameshwara strongly appealed to the opposition not to politicize the issue. He said, “We have collected several CCTV footage. Eight teams have been formed, and all are examining various aspects and exploring every angle, including any jealousy factor, impending elections, and terrorizing investors coming to Bengaluru.”

He noted that the elections were nearing and that the blast had been carried out to depict the state capital as an "unsafe" location — especially with investor interest ramping up. Here, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has denied the claims where BJP made allegations that Congress is indulging in appeasing the minority community for votes, the blast happened. He requested the opposition and said that politicizing the issue is not right."