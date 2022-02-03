Rap singer Moosewala tries to step foot in Punjab politics

Mansa, Feb 3 He's the youngest and crowd-puller candidate in the Punjab electoral arena as he understands the pulse and instantly strikes a "musical" chord with voters.

Leaving behind his celebrated tag of a top Punjabi rap singer with fans across the globe, singer-turned-actor-politician Sidhu Moosewala, who was booked for allegedly promoting gun culture and violence, takes pride in crediting his mother Charan Kaur, sarpanch of his native Moosa village, for making his electoral debut as a Congress candidate from Mansa for the February 20 Assembly polls.

During his campaigning, he does not hesitate to fold his hands and bow his head before the commoners to seek votes for the party.

Also the 27-year-old singer, who is often caught on the wrong side of the law but broke several records, does not mind in singing couplets of his songs and posing for countless selfies with the electorate, largely first-timers.

"I have not joined politics for fame. I want to serve my people by generating employment and developing infrastructure," Shubhdeep Singh, now famous as Sidhu Moosewala, who have lent his voice in messages about how to stay safe amidst Covid-19, told .

He shares a personal bond with his fans. "My songs resonate with their deepest emotions, their loves and likes. They hang on my words and wait for my new releases and sing along when I sing on their request. In other words, they trust me," an upbeat Moosewala, who calls Toronto his second home, added.

He believes his songs helps building an instant rapport with the voters, especially in rural areas which do no gave much access to modern culture.

"That's the power," says octogenarian Dilraj Singh of Joga village, while pointing towards a public meeting of Moosewala. "If he can harness that much energy for raking up local issues and concerns, I am sure Moosewala wins hearts."

Behind the scenes, a social media is sharing and creating a mass connect for Moosewala on his Facebook page, "Sidhu Moose Wala", with a 1.1 million fan following.

Pitted against Vijay Singla of the Aam Aadmi Party

