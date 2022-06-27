Rape case lodged against senior politician's aide: Delhi Police

New Delhi, June 27 A senior political leader's personal secretary was booked for allegedly raping a woman in the national capital, a senior police official said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, M. Harsh Wardhan, without sharing the name of the accused, said a complaint was received at Uttam Nagar police station on June 25.

Accordingly, a case was registered under section 376 (Punishment for rape) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

So far no arrest has been made into the case. "We are investigating the allegations levelled by the victim woman," the DCP said.

The police did not reveal the name of the accused, however, informed that he is a 71-year-old person and working as a PS to senior political leader.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor