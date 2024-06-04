Ratnagiri Sindhudurg Lok Sabha Results 2024: Narayan Rane Leads in Tight Battle With Vinayak Raut

In the highly prestigious Ratnagiri Sindhudurg Lok Sabha Constituency, a tough battle is unfolding in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. At the conclusion of the sixth round, Narayan Rane is leading by 7818 votes. It is evident that the upcoming election will feature a tight battle between Narayan Rane, the candidate of Mahayuti, and Vinayak Raut, the candidate of Mahavikas Aghadi. Initially, Rane secured a lead of 462 votes in the first round. This margin expanded to 1302 votes in the second round.

However, Raut managed to surpass Rane in the third round, taking a lead of 30 votes. Subsequently, Rane's vote tally has been on the rise starting from the fourth round. By the conclusion of the fifth round, Rane had received 4239 votes, and this figure further increased to 7818 by the end of the sixth round.

As there will be 25 rounds of vote counting in this constituency, the result will remain close until the end. Since the candidate Vinayak Lahu Raut, whose name is similar to Vinayak Raut, received over three and a half thousand votes, the Uddhav Sena candidate Vinayak Raut has been somewhat impacted.