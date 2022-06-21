RCP Singh slams Kushwaha for asking for his resignation

Patna, June 21 Union Steel Minister R.C.P. Singh on Tuesday attacked his own party parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha after the latter said that Singh should resign from the union cabinet as the party denied him Rajya Sabha ticket.

R.C.P. Singh was in Gaya to participate at an event on the occasion of world Yoga day. When Singh was asked by the media persons to comment on the statement of Upendra Kushwaha, he said with folded hands: "Whose name you (media persons) are taking. This is a place of Bhagwan Budha. Take his name."

Singh participated in the Yoga event inside the premises of Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya.

When he was asked about less number of supporters with him, he claimed that it was not an event of his party's organisation. "When events pertaining to party organisation will be held, you will see a large number of people with me," he said.

After denial of ticket, Singh' tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP will end on July 7. Upendra Kushwaha on June 14 had said that R.C.P. Singh should resign as minister on moral ground before his tenure as Rajya Sabha ends.

