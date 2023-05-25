"Re-think, change your stand," Nirmala Sitharaman requests opposition not to boycott Parliament building's inauguration

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 25 : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday "requested" and "appealed" to the opposition on their decision to boycott the ceremony to unveil the new Parliament building and said to re-think and change their stand.

While addressing a press conference in Chennai, the Finance Minister said, "It's a temple of democracy, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered the Parliament by bowing on its steps. I humbly request and appeal (to the Opposition), kindly re-think, change your stand and participate in the ceremony,".

Referring to the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament as a proud and prestigious moment, Sitharaman said that there is nothing to do with politics in this and it's a proud symbol for India.

"There is nothing to do with politics in this. It's actually a proud and prestigious moment for all. It's a new parliament and a proud symbol for India which will be there for the next 200 years," she said.

"I am surprised by this kind of allegation by the opposition in boycotting the new parliament inauguration ceremony," she added.

A total of 21 opposition parties, including the Congress have announced a boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament building. They have said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to inaugurate the building without President Droupadi Murmu "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020. It has been built in record time with quality construction.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha chamber.

