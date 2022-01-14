Rebel BJP MLA's daughter seeks police security

Kanpur, Jan 14 Riya Shakya, daughter of rebel BJP MLA Vinay Shakya, has written to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Aurraiya, demanding security for herself and her brother.

Riya, in her letter given to SP Abhishek Verma, however, did not mention from whom she and her brother were facing threat.

In the letter, Riya said that as the Assembly elections were round the corner, she will step into politics as the successor of her father. Therefore, a security cover is being required for her and her brother.

The SP, meanwhile, has given instructions to the officer concerned that any step should be taken only after understanding the family issues and a thorough investigation.

"Riya has asked for police security cover. Keeping in mind the things said by Riya, I have instructed the circle officer (CO) Bidhuna, Mahendra Pratap Singh, to look into the matter. A decision on this will be taken only after thorough investigation," he added.

Riya, a resident of Bhataura village of Kotwali Bidhuna, had grabbed limelight after she posted a video earlier this week, claiming that her father had been kidnapped.

Her statement, however, was dismissed by her father, who has now quit the BJP to join former Minister Swami Prasad Maurya.

He had told reporters on Wednesday that his daughter's allegations were false and baseless and he was safe and sound at his ancestral residence in Shanti colony in Etawah along with his mother and brother.

He added that the act by his daughter is just a political gimmick.

The police also termed Riya's allegations to be unsubstantiated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor