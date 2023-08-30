Reduction in gas price due to INDIA alliance meetings, says AAP

New Delhi, Aug 30 AAP Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Wednesday said that reduction in gas price by Rs 200 is the result of two meetings of the INDIA alliance.

She said that similar reduction in petrol and diesel rates can also be expected after the upcoming Mumbai meeting.

On Tuesday, the BJP-led government approved reduction in prices of LPG gas cylinders by Rs 200 for all connection holders ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in five states and Lok Sabha elections scheduled next year.

