Rejection of Kerala tableau insult to legacy of Narayana Guru: CPI MP to PM Modi

Expressing shock at the rejection of Kerala's tableau for Republic Day, Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning the rejection, calling it an insult to the legacy of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru that reeks of political partisanship.

"The rejection of the Kerala State Tableau for the Republic Day parade that celebrated the greatness of Sree Narayana Guru is extremely shocking and highly condemnable. The decision is not only an insult to legacy of Sree Narayana Guru but also reeks of political partisanship," says the MP's letter to PM.

"Sree Narayana Guru is one of the greatest social reformers India has ever seen. Having dedicated his entire life to rid society of the evils of caste system and working towards the uplift of all people, Sree Narayana Guru's teachings continue to hold great value and relevance in today's society. For the Government to reject a tribute to Sree Narayana Guru and instead suggest that another personality be depicted, showcases the hypocrisy and hollow appreciation of the ruling establishment towards this great social reformer," added the letter.

Viswam alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) only invokes the social reformer for electoral gains and makes excuses when time comes to honour him at the national stage.

"The official response by the Government that a selection committee of "prominent persons" makes these decisions and the Government plays no role in the same is an unsatisfactory as the selection clearly shows a bias in favour of States lead by BJP Governments as 8 out of 12 State tableaus selected are from BJP-ruled States," he added in his letter.

Viswam asked the Prime Minister to intervene in the matter and reconsider the Kerala Government's proposal to honour Sree Narayana Guru via the State tableaux in the ensuing Republic Day Parade.

( With inputs from ANI )

