Remove garbage around Lajpat Nagar Metro, Delhi HC to SDMC

New Delhi, May 20 The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to remove the piling garbage and encroachments around the green area of Lajpat Nagar Metro after noticing the plight of the area.

The direction came during the hearing of a plea filed by a local residence association before the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta.

The petitioner was seeking the removal of illegal encroachments, cleaning up the garbage dump, constructing a boundary wall, and maintaining the green belt of the park. In the plea, it was also contended that the green belt has been fully encroached upon by illegal vendors to rag pickers, stating a threat to the safety and security of residents and the green belt.

Apart from SDMC, the bench also asked other respondents the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the Delhi government, and the Delhi Police to file their replies.

During the course of the hearing, SDMC's counsel argued that the area was given to the DMRC for the construction of a metro line at which its counsel submitted that he will seek instructions in the matter.

