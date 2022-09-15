Renewable energy accounts for 40% of Cambodia's total energy: PM

Phnom Penh, Sep 15 Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Thursday that renewable energy from hydropower, solar energy and biomass energy has accounted for 40 per cent of the kingdom's total energy.

In a pre-recorded video statement delivered to the opening ceremony of the 40th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting, which was held in person and virtually in Phnom Penh, Hun Sen said Cambodia has actively integrated renewable energy sources into the energy mix, reports Xinhua news agency.

"In 2021, energy from renewable energy sources, including hydropower, solar energy and biomass energy, increased to 40 per cent of Cambodia's total energy," he said.

"Also, in terms of the power capacity of Cambodia's energy sources, the share of renewable energy sources is around 55 per cent of the total installed power capacity."

Energy demand in Cambodia had surged to 4,014 megawatts (MWs) in 2021.

Some 3,033 MWs were generated locally by hydroelectric dams, coal-fired power plants, diesel-fired power plants, solar power plants and biomass power plants, and 981 MWs were imported from neighbouring Thailand, Laos and Vietnam, according to the Electricity Authority of Cambodia.

Hun Sen said for the way forward, Cambodia will continue to focus on the development of energy efficiency and renewable energy to the fullest of the country's energy supply system, along with the reduction of the development of energy sources that use fossil fuels, such as coal and oil.

