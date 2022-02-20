Repolling in 7 polling stations in TN on Monday after AIADMK complaint of DMK violence

Chennai, Feb 20 The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (SEC) has ordered repolling in seven wards of the state on Monday, after the AIADMK complained of violence by DMK workers in these wards during the urban local body polls held on February 19.

In Chennai corporation, repolling will be held in a booth in Washermenpet under Ward 51 and in a polling station at Odaikkuppam-Besant Nagar under Ward 179.

Repolling will be held in a polling station each at Jayakondam municipality and at Tiruvannamalai municipality. A booth in Tiruvamangalam municipality will also go to the polls on Monday following the SEC order.

It is to be noted that the opposition AIADMK had appealed to the SEC for repolling in these booths after widespread violence allegedly carried out by the DMK cadres in these polling stations.

The elections will be held from 7 am to 6 pm with the last one hour exclusively reserved for Covid -19 patients.

Urban local body polls were held in Tamil Nadu after a gap of 11 years on Saturday. The counting of votes will take place on February 20.

