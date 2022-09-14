Republican Senator introduces legislation to ban 15-week abortion nationwide

Washington, Sep 14 Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has introduced a legislation that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy across the country.

The bill would prohibit doctors from performing abortions after 15 weeks gestation except in situations involving rape, incest, or risks to the life and physical health of the mother, reports Xinhua news agency.

Graham told reporters on Tuesday that the measure "will put the United States abortion policy in line with other developed nations".

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded by issuing a statement that "this bill is wildly out of step with what Americans believe."

In June, the Supreme Court overturned the 50-year-old landmark Roe v. Wade legislation, which eliminated the constitutional protection of abortion rights for women.

Without Roe v. Wade, states are able to impose their own legislation on the medical procedure.

Abortion has been one of the most divisive issues in the US.

According to a Pew Research Center survey last month, a majority of American voters said the issue of abortion would be very important in their midterm vote.

