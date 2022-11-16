Research scholars rewriting Arunachal's history, will include it in school syllabus: Deputy CM

Itanagar, Nov 16 Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that research scholars are re-writing the history of the state and these would be included in the school syllabus so that the future generation would able to know the state's history at the school level.

Addressing the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas', commemorating the 147th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Veer Birsa Munda, the Deputy Chief Minister announced on Tuesday that the coming Statehood Day (February 20) celebration would be dedicated to the unsung heroes in order to give them a befitting tribute.

The names of "unsung heroes" have already been uploaded on a dedicated government portal by the Central government while few more names are in the process of uploading. A statue of Bhagwaan Veer Birsa Munda was unveiled on the occasion by the Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other dignitaries.

Khandu said that Arunachal Pradesh too has its share of freedom fighters but expressed concern that they were not properly documented and were lost in history. "They fought for the nation's freedom and most of them died in the battle for Independence. But their stories have remained unknown and their contributions unrecognised...," he said.

He told the gathering that the state government, under a committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Mein, has documented stories of 157 "unsung heroes" and submitted a list of 60 of them so far to the Centre seeking recognition of their contribution to the freedom struggle.

The list includes MatmurJamoh, who had killed British officer Williamson at Komsing village while his followers killed Dr Gregorson at Pangi, both in East Siang district on March 31, 1911. However, he (MatmurJamoh) died in obscurity and very few records are available about his last days at Cellular jail, where he was along with others.

"Not only the Adis of the central Arunachal belt, the Idu Mishmis, Wanchos, Singphos and the Khamptis in the East and Akas in the West had also resisted the British and fought wars with them," he said.

