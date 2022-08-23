Residence for 6 months, 1 yr security: Centre amends rules for benefits to SC judges

New Delhi, Aug 23 The Centre has amended the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958 for providing additional post-retirement benefits to retired Chief Justices and Supreme Court judges.

Judges, who retire from the Supreme Court will be entitled to a rent free Type-VII accommodation at Delhi (other than the designated official residence) for a period of six months from the date of retirement. "A retired Chief Justice or retired judges shall be entitled to a security cover round the clock at residence in addition to round the clock personal security guard for a period of one year from the date of retirement," said the notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The judges will get a chauffeur (equivalent to a chauffeur in the Supreme Court) and a secretarial assistant (equivalent to the level of branch officer in the Supreme Court) shall be deployed with retired chief justice and a retired Supreme Court judge from the date of retirement for one year.

In rule 4, the following proviso was inserted: "Provided that a retired Chief Justice shall be entitled to a rent-free Type-VII accommodation at Delhi (other than the designated official residence) for a period of six month from the date of retirement."

The notification further added that a retired Chief Justice or a retired judge will be extended courtesies at ceremonial lounges at airports.

