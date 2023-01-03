Retired IPS officer is VHP chief for Kashi prant in UP

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 3 Retired Inspector General of Police and IPS officer, Kavindra Pratap Singh has been appointed new president of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) of Kashi Prant.

Singh told reporters that the organisation will focus on encouraging Hindu families to inculcate 'sanskar' among the youths who are blindly following western culture overlooking their great values and traditions.

The VHP believes that families could play a pivotal role in promoting Indian culture and tradition among children.

Singh said, "Apart from VHP running 'sanskar shalas' at different slum pockets of the city, we have been encouraging the elders of the Hindu families to teach their wards about rich Indian culture and traditions."

He further said, "We have drafted a plan which includes a series of campaigns where the youth will be taught about rich culture, heritage, festivals and biographies of great men. There is also a need to connect people of all Hindu society."

Singh said, "There is also need to connect people of all Hindu society, and particularly youngsters, should know about the lives of great personalities like Swami Vivekanand, Maharshi Valmiki, Sant Ravidas, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Swami Dayashankar Saraswati, Savitribai Phule, etc."

The VHP has launched sanskar shalas at slum pockets of three districts of the UP after witnessing religious conversions.

Under these sanskar shalas, slum kids are taught about Sanatan culture and rich heritage, festivals, yoga, etc.

Meanwhile, Singh has completed around 35 years of outstanding police service in Uttar Pradesh. During these years, he had served in many districts like Basti, Prayagraj, Deoria, Bahraich, Sitapur, Fatehpur and Ayodhya on different posts.

