Revise minimum wage: RJD MP in RS

New Delhi, March 24 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha member Manoj Kumar Jha on Thursday urged the government to revise the minimum wage to protect the vulnerable sections against the price rise and inflation.

Raising the issue during the zero hour, Jha said that there is a huge delay in implementing the 'Satpathy Report' and demanded that a fresh revision of minimum wages must be done considering the inflation index.

"Delay in implementing a national mandatory wage has only hampered labour welfare. The Satpathy Report had recommended fixing the need-based national minimum wage for India at Rs 375 per day or Rs 9,750 per month. It has also recommended introducing an additional house rent allowance (city compensatory allowance) for urban workers over and above the National Minimum Wage," Jha said.

He mentioned that before the recommendations could be implemented, the government announced the formation of another expert group for the consideration of the minimum wage. "The Satpathy report came in 2018 and there is already a delay of four years. I request the government must revise the minimum wage to protect the poor against price rise and inflation," he said.

