Rice war intensifies in K'taka: Cong posts letter of commitment by FCI

Bengaluru, June 16 War over supply of rice in Karnataka escalated on Friday with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posting the commitment letter in the public domain as challenged by BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi.

The development is being seen as a setback to BJP, which had decided to take up protest from July 1 regarding the matter.

"C.T. Ravi had challenged us to show the commitment letter by the Food Corporation of India (FCI). Here it comes. The intelligent voters have defeated the BJP in the elections for their irresponsible statements, lies and false propaganda," Siddaramaiah slammed.

BJP leaders, including Ravi, should not support the central government's anti-people's stand which aims at snatching the food of the poor. They should pressure the central government to provide rice for the Anna Bhagya scheme. The scheme intends to provide 10 kilograms of free rice to all members of BPL card holders, he said.

Notably, Ravi had slammed the Congress government for accusing the Centre of not providing rice to the state despite having sufficient stocks. He had asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to produce the commitment letter in this regard by the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Speaking to reporters, the BJP reporters had stated if he is not "lying", then he should show the letter by FCI promising rice to Karnataka state. Let them stop making false allegations and provide money to people to buy the rice. The Centre has not sent a letter that they will send the rice so that the Congress government projects it as its scheme and then distributes it to the people.

"You point fingers at the Centre for the task which you are unable to do. I expected Siddaramaiah to start making allegations after four or five months. But, he has begun already. You declared that the free rice scheme would be implemented from July 1 and now you blame the central government. You debit money into the accounts of BPL holders, they will buy the rice," he had reiterated.

