RJD announces three candidates for MLC elections

Patna, May 30 The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday announced the name of three candidates for the MLC elections from Bihar.

State President Jagadanand Singh announced the names of three - all ground level workers of the party.

Among them, is Munni Devi, from Bakhtiyarpur in Patna and involved in washing clothes of others to earn for her livelihood. She is associated with the party for more than 18 years and is the General Secretary of its women's wing.

"I was not aware of my selection for the MLC candidate of the party. Some RJD workers came to my house and informed me about the development. Even, I do not have a cell phone," Munni Devi, who belongs to the Rajak community (Scheduled Caste) said.

"Opposition leaders used to blame Lalu Prasad for doing dynastic politics and always promoting his family members, now it is clear that the RJD does not believe in dynastic politics but it believes in Dalitwad politics. Lalu Prasad Yadav has given a ticket to a ground worker like me, it proves that he always think of poor and Dalit people of the country. He is known for social justice and empowerment of women," Munni Devi said.

During the selection of Misa Bharti and Faiyaz Ahmed for the Rajya Sabha polls, the opposition leaders blamed Lalu Prasad Yadav for either doing dynastic politics or selling tickets to rich candidates.

"I was scared of coming into the residence of Lalu Ji at his 10 circular road residence. His elder son Tej Pratap Yadav gave me a Bhagwad Geeta. The entire family respected me when I reached there. As I have no vehicle, Tej Pratap Yadav sent his own car for me to return to Bakhtiyarpur," she said.

The other two candidates are the RJD youth wing's state President Mohamamad Kari Suhaib, and Ashok Kumar Pandey.

