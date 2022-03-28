RJD demands sacking of Bihar DGP over CM's security breach

Patna, March 28 A day after the security breach of the chief minister in Bihar's Bakhtiyarpur, the RJD leaders on Monday demanded the termination of Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) S.K. Singhal.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Lalit Yaday pointed out the security lapse in the Vidhan Sabha on Monday. He said that if the chief minister is not safe in the state, "how would we expect common people of the state to be safe".

"It is a serious security lapse. The security of our chief minister is completely compromised. If we do not protect our chief minister, what would be the relevance of the special branch and DGP. Hence, we have demanded for the termination of director general of police Sanjiv Kumar Singhal," Yadav said.

Following his argument in the Vidhan Sabha, speaker Vijay Sinha also expressed concern over the lapse. He asked deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad to inform the House about the incident.

Prasad also expressed concern over the incident and said that the incident was extremely painful. The state government was analyzing the situation and taking measures to avoid repetition of such incidents in future, he added.

However, the opposition leaders were not satisfied with the reply of deputy chief minister and they shouted slogans.

On Saturday, a mentally challenged person named Shankar Kumar Verma alias Chotu breached the security and went upstairs where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was offering respect to the statue of great freedom fighter and social activist Pandit Sheel Bhadra Yaji in Bakhtiyarpur market.

Verma managed to punch Nitish Kumar from behind. The security personnel immediately overpowered him and took him into custody.

The chief minister, however, asked the security personnel not to take action against him. He also asked the security personnel to address his problem and also asked to provide medical treatment to him.

Meanwhile, the traders of Bakhtiyarpur decided to shut the city. Wearing black ribbons, they also took out a protest march in the marketplace to show respect to the chief minister.

