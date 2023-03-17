RJD MLA angry over 'misleading' reply of Bihar Education Minister

Patna, March 17 RJD MLA Bhai Virendra on Thursday took on Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar Yadav, who is from his own party, alleging that his answer was misleading the house and people of the state.

Bhai Virendra, the MLA from Maner assembly constituency in Patna, asked a question about the pending salaries of teaching faculty and other staff of colleges in the state.

"They have not been getting salaries for the last three months despite the Patna High Court also directing the state government to pay the salaries as soon as possible. Then why is the Education Department not releasing the salaries?" he asked.

Responding to the question, the Minister said that the department has filed a revision petition in the high court and he is not aware if the same would be accepted or not.

Bhai Virendra was not pleased with the answer, and urged Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary to keep his question pending until the Minister prepares a proper reply.

"We already have a shortage of employees in the colleges. Hence, what is the need of filing the revision petition in the court," he said.

