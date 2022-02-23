RJD MP slams Centre for causing Opposition of protecting terrorists

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Wednesday slammed the Centre for holding Opposition parties responsible for protecting terrorists and said that democracy gets hurt if such a thing is said in Uttar Pradesh elections.

"This kind of language is not expected from the Prime Minister. They also know the truth. There is no difference of opinion among the parties on the issue of national security. At least there is no one in the opposition who calls Godse a patriot. Godse (who was responsible for killing Mahatma Gandhi) was the first terrorist and not of the country. What did you think about employment, what did you do on the dead bodies floating in the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no election of the Prime Minister. Democracy gets hurt if such a thing is said in state elections," said Jha to ANI.

This comment by the RJD leader comes as PM Narendra Modi in a public meeting in Bahraich held recently said, "These 'parivarvaadi' showered love on terrorists guilty of many blasts in Uttar Pradesh; were willing to get them released from prison. Samajwadi Party was against putting restrictions on terrorist organizations...they are quiet on 2008 Ahmedabad blasts verdict. Everyone knows who was helping whom. This time we are going to hit a 'Jeet Ka Chowka' (victory 4) ...First in 2014, then 2017, 2019, and now 2022. People of Uttar Pradesh have decided to topple 'Parivaarvadis' out of power."

The RJD leader highlighted that it is of utmost priority to take care of the fundamental priorities of the people in the elections.

"Whenever there is an election, the first expectation is that the election should be peaceful. This time the election campaigns have not been peaceful. We have seen so much hate, so much poison in the election campaigns. This is not a good sign for our democracy. In the coming three phases, people will decide that the election should be on fundamental priorities," he said.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. Polling is underway today for the fourth phase in the state. Voting for the remaining three phases in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Manipur will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor