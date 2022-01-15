RLD releases second list of seven candidates for UP assembly polls

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which is fighting Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in alliance with Samajwadi Party, on Saturday released the second list of candidates for seven more seats.

The party had earlier released its first list of candidates consisting of 19 seats.

The RLD has fielded Ashraf Ali from Thana Bhawan, Rajpal Baliyan from Budhana, Chandan Chauhan from Meerapur, Surendra Kumar Munni from Muradnagar, Kiran Pal Singh from Shikarpur, Pramod Gaur from Barauli and Birpal Singh Diwakar from Iglas.

With the latest list, the party has declared candidates on 26 seats in the state.

The BJP on Saturday released its list of 107 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh election. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest from Gorakhpur Urban.

Elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly will be held in seven phases. The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

