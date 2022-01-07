Road projects worth Rs 5 lakh cr will be brought if BJP's double engine govt comes to power again in UP: Gadkari

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said road development projects worth Rs 5 lakh crore would be brought in if the "double engine" government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power again.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 572 km of National Highway (NH) projects at a cost of Rs 12,981 crore in Kaushambi, Ayodhya and Basti in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering in Ayodhya, the Union minister said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to providing better connectivity in Uttar Pradesh with a strong network of National Highways as well as the overall development of the state."

"BJP does what it says. The development works which you have seen is just a trailer. If our double engine government comes again in Uttar Pradesh, I will bring road development projects worth Rs 5 lakh crores in the state," he said.

Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation Stone of six NH Projects worth Rs 2,659 crore in Kaushambi. In Ayodhya, he laid the foundation stone of six NH Projects worth Rs 8,698 crore and in Basti the Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of three NH Projects worth Rs 1,624 crore.According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the construction of 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg in Ayodhya will facilitate the devotees and encourage religious tourism. With the construction of Ayodhya Ring Road, the traffic congestion issues will be resolved.

Important pilgrimage sites Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi and Shringverpur Dham will get connected with the construction of Lord Shri Ram Van Gaman Marg. With the construction of NH-233, the birthplace of Lord Buddha at Lumbini will be connected with Varanasi and Sarnath.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

