Romania's main ruling party elects PM as new leader

Bucharest, April 11 Romania's main ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) elected incumbent Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca as its new chairman.

Ciuca, the sole candidate and the new party leader announced after his election that the party, together with its governing partners, would finalise a series of recently proposed economic and social measures during the coalition's session on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"There is no discussion about populism, but measures for ensuring that the economy will function, to protect jobs and protect vulnerable citizens," he said.

Ciuca, a retired army general, has been leading the current three-party coalition government since November 2021.

Last week, then PNL Chairman Florin Citu announced his resignation after just over six months in the role, amid the growing dissatisfaction with him in the party and the calls from several major party leaders for his stepping down.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor