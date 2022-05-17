Rome was not built in a day: Kirti Azad on TMC's electoral debacle in Goa

Panaji, May 17 Claiming that Rome was not built in a day, Trinamool Congress' Goa in-charge Kirti Azad on Tuesday said that the party would be in a position to form a government in Goa by the next Assembly elections.

Interacting with reporters during his visit to the coastal state, where the West Bengal-based party faced a humiliating defeat in the 2022 state Assembly polls, Azad also said that the party had performed at least "800 times" better than the Congress and the BJP had fared in the their early electoral stints in Goa.

"I said Rome was not built in a day, but the TMC will form a government in the next five years, when the next Assembly elections come," Azad said.

Azad was appointed as the overseer of the party's affairs in Goa, amid an exodus of workers from the TMC, including its state president Kiran Kandolkar.

"I wish them all the best for what they have done. At least we know who stands with us. Those who are going to be with us are not opportunists. Everything will be in place," Azad said.

Asked about the party's poor performance in the February 14 polls in Goa, Azad said: "If you compare it to what the BJP did in the first three elections and the Congress did in the first four elections, you will find that we had done 800 times better than them. They did not even have a one per cent vote, we got 8.7 per cent".

Azad, however, did not respond to questions from the media as to whether the TMC would contest the upcoming panchayat elections in the state.

