Rs 1.51 lakh crore of GST evasion detected in April-October, Maharashtra tops list

New Delhi, Dec 5 The government has detected goods and services tax (GST) evasion to the tune of Rs 1.51 lakh crore between April to October in the current financial year (2023-24), according to data tabled by the Finance Ministry in Parliament on Tuesday.

The highest tax evasion of Rs 84, 400 crore was detected in Maharashtra, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told the Rajya Sabha.

There has been an increase in tax evasion in the current financial year as in 2022-23, as tax authorities detected tax evasion of Rs 1.32 lakh crore, according to the data.

The tax authorities have also issued 71 notices to online gaming companies for not paying GST of Rs 1.12 lakh crore in financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24, Chaudhary said.

In August, the GST Council headed by the Finance Minister had decided to impose a 28 per cent tax on online gaming companies on the total funds deposited to play online games.

