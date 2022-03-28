RS adjourned for 45 minutes amid Oppn's demand to discuss hiked fuel, LPG prices

New Delhi, March 28 The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha on Monday were adjourned for 45 minutes till 12 p.m. amid the opposition's uproar to discuss the increased petrol and diesel prices, LPG rates, overall inflation and other issues.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam and CPI-M MP Bikashranjan Bhattacharyya on Monday gave the Suspension of Business notices in the Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the two-day nationwide strike called by workers across the country to protest against the corporatisation and privatisation policies of the Central Government.

DMK Member T. Siva and Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brian gave notice to discuss the increased Fuel prices.

Soon after the House assembled at 11 a.m. and after laying of the papers, the Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu informed the House that some Members from the Opposition bench have given notices to discuss the fuel, LPG and other issues during 'Zero Hour'. He, however, rejected the notices.

"The DMK Member T. Siva, AITC Derek O'Brian, CPI MP Binoy Viswam and CPI(M) MP Bikashranjan Bhattacharyya and others gave notice to discuss the increased price hike in fuel, LPG and other issues during the Zero Hour, I have gone through the notices and reject it," Naidu said.

On the rejection of the notices by the chair, the Opposition MPs protested and raised slogans to press their demands that the Chairman Naidu adjourned the House till 12 p.m.

The Upper House is to discuss and pass the Appropriation Bill, 2022.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday is also likely to move the Finance Bill, 2022 in the Upper House. This Bill to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2022-23, as passed by the Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration. She will also move that the Bill be returned.

