'RS entitled to discuss everything under the planet with a restriction': Dhankhar

New Delhi, July 21 Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said the House is entitled to discuss everything under the planet with one restriction.

According to the agenda of Parliament's monsoon session, 'Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (amendment) Bill 2023' will be introduced in Rajya Sabha. The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, aims to affect the powers of Delhi government and restore certain powers to the Lt Governor.

The bill is yet to be introduced in the house, but on Friday, Rajya Sabha, MPs of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and some other members objected the Bill saying the matter is sub-judice and Parliament should not consider it, referring to Article 121 in the Constitution.

On this question, Dhankar issued a clarification in the House.

He said: "This House is entitled to discuss everything under the planet with one restriction. The only restriction generated in the Parliament is given to us by our founding fathers. No discussion shall take place in Parliament with respect to the conduct of any judge of the Supreme Court or a High Court in discharge of its duties, except upon a motion for presenting address to the President praying for removal of the judge as herein provided."

"Therefore, the concept of sub-judice is totally misconceived," Dhankhar said.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (amendment) Bill 2023 was criticised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ruled Delhi government.

Rajya Sabha MP from AAP Sanjay Singh also raised his objection.

He said in Rajya Sabha that the matter is pending with the Supreme Court.

"If the Supreme Court is hearing a matter, in that case, should we not discuss the same matter in the House," he asked.

In this matter, BRS MP, K Keshav Rao also sought direction from the Chair.

The chairman responded and said that this House is entitled to discuss everything under the planet with one restriction.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor