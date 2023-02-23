RSS chief Bhagwat in Rajasthan Feb 24-26 for programme

Jaipur, Feb 23 RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the Akhil Bharatiya Gram Vikas Prabhat Gram Milan programme, being organised from February 24 to 26 in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, an RSS leader said.

Organised once in five years, the programme is, this time, being organised in Bhemai village of Dungarpur, and preparations are being finalised for various events to be organised during Bhagwat's stay.

RSS' Chittor Prant publicity incharge Rajendra Lalwani said that programme will be inaugurated by Dr Dalsukhdas ji (from Sanjali Dham), who is a renowned leaders of the tribal community. Various topics will be discussed in the programme on Uday Prabhat Gram and the Annual Plan.

He said that Bhagwat will arrive at Udaipur Dabok airport on Friday and from there, will go to Beneshwar Dham, where people of tribal community will be staying in Valmiki temple there.

Fomr Friday evening itself, the RSS chief will be participating in the "Village Development Meeting" for the next two days. After his address to the Gram Sabha on Sunday morning, he will interact with volunteers of Sagwada and thereafter, he will leave for Udaipur the same day.

At the programme, Bhagwat will guide participants on the vision of Prabhat Gram which is crime-free, dispute-free and untouchability-free village.

The basic objective of this workshop is organic-based agriculture across the country, protection of 'Mother Earth', environmental awareness, and the Prabhat village being developed with a spirit of culture, swadeshi, and harmony. Village development activists will be called upon to fulfil this concept through 'Matri Shakti', 'Sajan Shakti', 'Yuva Shakti', 'Dharmik Shakti' and Sangathan Shakti," said Sangh's national Rural Development Convener Dinesh Chandra adding that Prabhat Grams have been developed in all the administrative districts across the country.

