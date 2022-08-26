RSS chief in Tripura, Nadda to visit on Sunday

Agartala, Aug 26 Ahead of the Assembly elections in Tripura scheduled early next year, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived here on a two-day visit to the BJP ruled state on Friday.

Sources said that during his stay in Agartala, the RSS chief would meet Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, newly-appointed BJP President Rajiv Bhattacharjee and selected leaders of the BJP and the RSS.

Bhagwat, who visited the royal palace immediately after his arrival in Agartala and met the royal family members, would visit the Sarbong Ashram of the Hindu tribal community at Amarpur in southern Tripura on Saturday and address a "small gathering" there.

Bhagwat would stay and meet people at RSS Tripura headquarters 'Sevadham' at Khayerpur in West Tripura district. The RSS chief would leave for New Delhi on Saturday afternoon.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the state in view of the visit of Bhagwat, who enjoys 'Z Plus' security cover.

Meanwhile, BJP President J.P. Nadda is expected to visit Tripura on Sunday to gear up the party ahead of the Assembly elections.

BJP sources said that during his two-day stay to Tripura, Nadda would address public gatherings and hold a series of meetings with the state party leaders, including the Chief Minister.

BJP national general secretary and MP Dilip Saikia, the party's central observers for Tripura Vinod Sonkar and Fanindra Nath Sharma are now camping in Tripura to make Nadda's visit successful.

